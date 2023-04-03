WATCH: Michael Keane stuns Tottenham with last-minute SCREAMER to rescue point for Everton

Gill Clark
|
Michael KeaneGetty
EvertonM. KeaneEverton vs Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurPremier League

Everton defender Michael Keane smashed home a brilliant goal to salvage a 1-1 draw for the struggling Toffees against Spurs.

  • Keane scores stunning equaliser
  • Everton draw 1-1 with Tottenham
  • Point moves Toffees out of bottom three

WHAT HAPPENED? Everton looked to be headed for another defeat until Keane popped up with a stunning strike at Goodison Park. There were 90 minutes on the clock when the centre-back let fly from range and saw his effort fly past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and into the top corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal ensured the points were shared at Goodison Park and saw Everton move out of the relegation zone. The hosts had earlier seen Abdoulaye Doucoure sent off for a clash with Harry Kane and had then gone behind when the England captain netted a penalty. However, Lucas Moura also saw red for Spurs before Keane had the final say with a wonderful strike.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? The Toffees head to Old Trafford next in the Premier League to take on Manchester United.

