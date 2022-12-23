WATCH: Messi immortalised! Mural commemorating Argentina's 2022 World Cup trophy lift unveiled in Buenos Aires

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bagnasco has revealed that he wanted to paint a mural even before the final and the World Cup glory pushed him to get to work immediately. "I simply went to watch the game and waited for the image. I went out, celebrated a bit, and then went back to work on the image," he said.

He had previously painted a life-size mural of Diego Maradona which was unveiled on October 30, when the 1986 world champion would have turned 62.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is expected to return to competitive action at club level with Paris Saint-Germain against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on December 28.