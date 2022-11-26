News Matches
WATCH: Messi emotional after firing Argentina into lead against Mexico with vital World Cup goal

Peter McVitie
23:40 EAT 26/11/2022
Lionel Messi may have saved Argentina's World Cup hopes Saturday when he fired them into the lead against Mexico.
  • Messi scored from outside the box
  • Sent ball rolling past Mexico goalkeeper
  • Must-win for Argentina after Saudi Arabia loss

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina hero sent a low shot from outside the box past Guillermo Ochoa to give the Albiceleste the advantage in their second game of the tournament.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina were in dire need of three points heading into the clash after going down 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Messi and his team-mates will look to secure their place in the second round of the tournament by getting a positive result against Poland on November 30.

