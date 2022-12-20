WATCH: Messi & Argentina World Cup heroes arrive back in Buenos Aires to parade trophy

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentine government has announced a public holiday to celebrate the victory, saying in a statement: "On December 18, 2022, the Argentine National Team representing this country has won the World Cup held in Qatar. That by virtue of the foregoing, it is appropriate to declare December 20, 2022 a national holiday so that the Argentine people can express their deepest satisfaction with the national team, and speak out in favour of sport and the homeland."

WHAT NEXT? Messi and Co made their way straight onto an open-top bus after touching down in Buenos Aires, and subsequently showed off their World Cup prize to their adoring fans as they made their way through the streets of the Argentine capital.