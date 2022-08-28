WATCH: Mbappe hits post with miss of the season contender seconds after Messi smashed the other

- Messi & Mbappe hit both posts
- Donnarumma left gobsmacked after incident
- PSG still trail to Monaco
WHAT HAPPENED? Messi drove towards the Monaco box before unleashing a strike with his iconic left foot that cannoned off the post. The ball fell for Mbappe who had an open goal, but the Frenchman smashed the ball against the other post and PSG remained a goal down against their rivals.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Parisians are trying to maintain their perfect start to the season at home to Monaco. They trailed at half-time, putting their record under threat.