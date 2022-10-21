WATCH: Mbappe provides cheeky backheel assist for Messi to finish off sublime PSG team goal against Ajaccio

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe linked up in glorious fashion to score PSG's second of the night away at Ajaccio.

Messi and Mbappe combine for sublime goal

Argentines sixth league goal of the season

Pair linked up for three goals in PSG win

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi and Mbappe shared a lovely exchange on the edge of the area, which resulted in the Frenchman delicately back-heeling the ball to the Argentinian, who found himself through on goal. In typical Messi fashion he rounded the Ajaccio goalkeeper and tapped home into an empty net. Simply gorgeous football!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG went on to beat Ajaccio 3-0 thanks to another strike involving Messi and Mbappe. They've linked up for every goal on the night, with Messi registering two assists and a goal, and Mbappe two goals and an assist. We can't imagine Mbappe is too happy as he was subbed on a hat-trick which looked entirely possible tonight!