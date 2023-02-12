WATCH: Marcus Rashford delivers again! Man Utd star heads home superb Luke Shaw cross to break deadlock vs Leeds

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford continued his fine run of goalscoring form by heading in the opener against Leeds United.

Two sides drew mid-week

Game was in the balance again

Until Rashford took control

WHAT HAPPENED? With the scores level at 0-0 after 80 minutes, Luke Shaw curled a delightful cross into the Whites' penalty box. Rashford rose highest to put the Red Devils 1-0 up, silencing the Elland Road crowd after a brief VAR check for offside. Alejandro Garnacho then doubled the scoreline just five minutes later to seal the win (watch in US here).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That goal helped Man United on their way to a big three points in the Premier League as the Red Devils move to second, one point above rivals Man City – though Pep Guardiola's play Aston Villa later today.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? The Englishman has been in red-hot form of late and his effort means Rashford has 13 goals in 15 games since the World Cup – which is more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues. He'll hope to continue his fine form against Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday night at Old Trafford.