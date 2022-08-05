WATCH: Mane scores first league goal for Bayern & then grabs megaphone to join fans as Bundesliga champions demolish Frankfurt

Look at the scenes!

Sadio Mane got his Bundesliga career off to a fine start as Bayern Munich smashed Eintracht Frankfurt in their season opener. The German champions won 6-1 - scoring five in the first half - to kick-off their league campaign in style.

After Joshua Kimmich and Benjamin Pavard gave the Bundesliga holders a two-goal lead just 11 minutes into the tie, Mane made it 3-0 just before the half-hour mark. Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry were also on target in a dominant win for the visitors.

Former Liverpool forward Mane - with megaphone in tow - would then join the fans in the stands at full-time as he celebrated his side's victory.

Watch: Mane scores his first Bundesliga goal

Watch: Mane grabs megaphone & joins the fans!