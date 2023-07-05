WATCH: 'I want you to be a very important player' - New Manchester United signing Mason Mount's first interaction with new boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has told new signing Mason Mount that he wants the midfielder to "to be a very important player" for his new club.

Mount made £60m United move

Shook hands with Ten Hag

Coach wants him to be 'important'

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder posed alongside his new boss in front of the cameras as his signing from Chelsea was announced. The coach told him: "I want you to be a very important player for this team."

Mount replied: "Cheers, gaffer. Thank you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England international was confirmed as United's latest signing on Wednesday, completing a £60 million ($76m) transfer. The 24-year-old has signed a deal that will keep him at the club until 2028.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUNT? The ex-Chelsea star will be available as United kick off their pre-season preparations, which start with a game against Leeds in Norway on July 12, followed by a game against Lyon three days later.