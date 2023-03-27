WATCH: Man Utd vs Wrexham confirmed! Sir Alex Ferguson stars in hilarious pre-season match announcement video with co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Wrexham announced they would face Manchester United in a pre-season match with a hilarious video starring the club's co-owners and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Wrexham to play Man Utd in pre-season

Reynold and McElhenney star in video

Sir Alex Ferguson also plays "intimidator role"

WHAT HAPPENED? In the video, Hollywood stars and Red Dragons duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set up a video call with Sir Alex to reveal their excitement at the game in question. Reynolds labels Ferguson a "master intimidator" and the pair soon get freaked and end the call early, only for the Scotsman to later reveal the video had been on mute the entire time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The video is the latest element of the Welsh club to get the Hollywood treatment, and confirms a pre-season matchup that will take place in San Diego on July 25. For United, it features as part of a U.S. tour in which Erik ten Hag's players will also travel to Las Vegas, with other games yet to be announced.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are also said to be in talks with fellow Premier League giants Chelsea over a potential pre-season warm-up fixture, but that is yet to be confirmed by either club.