WATCH: Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag gives rousing end-of-season speech at Old Trafford as he promises players 'will give everything to beat Man City' in FA Cup final

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag fancies his side's chances of beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final next week.

Ten Hag gave speech after final PL game

Thanked fans for support this season

Believes his side can win FA Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils boss thanked the United fans for their support as he made a speech after their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday, and promised his side will "give everything" to get the victory at Wembley.

"I want to thank you for the contribution, for the backing, for the support, it was great," he said after United's 2-1 win against Fulham. "But when I say about support, there is still one game to go, and I am sure that these players will give everything to beat Manchester City next week. We count on you as well. With you on our back I am sure we have a really good chance to take the cup back to Old Trafford."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are aiming to finish the season with a double of trophies, having already won the Carabao Cup this season. They have also secured a spot in next season's Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League table.

A victory in the FA Cup final would also come with the added bonus of preventing rivals City from completing the treble, with the Premier League champions also competing in the Champions League final on June 10.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Ten Hag's team will attempt to beat City at Wembley and then look to strengthen the squad in the transfer market ahead of next season.