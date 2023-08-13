WATCH: Luis Diaz slides Liverpool into the lead against Chelsea after glorious pass from Mohamed Salah before Axel Disasi equalises with debut goal

Luis Diaz kicked off his 2023-24 campaign in style, slotting away an early opener against Chelsea after a beautiful pass from Mohamed Salah.

Diaz goal gave Liverpool lead

Salah key for Reds

Disasi equalises for Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? It only took 18 minutes for the Reds to take the lead, after dominating the early stages of the match. Moving the ball rapidly from one end of the pitch to the other, Liverpool's counter-attack saw Salah thread a beautiful pass through to Diaz, who cut through the heart of the Chelsea defence to slide in a smart opener.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool's start to the game was impressive, with the Reds dominating possession in the early stages. However, Chelsea consistently provided their own threats throughout the opening 45 minutes, culminating in Axel Disasi's 37th-minute equaliser.

WHAT NEXT FOR DIAZ? Competition in Liverpool's attack is stern, but if Diaz continues putting away chances with such efficiency, he'll be capable of keeping the likes of Darwin Nunez out of Liverpool's starting XI for now.