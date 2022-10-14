WATCH: 'I love a kebab!' - Haaland admits weakness for fast food which he is 'never allowed'

Erling Haaland has revealed that he loves to eat fast food, but is not allowed to indulge his cravings to preserve his fitness.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City star Haaland was interviewed by Gary Neville for Sky Sports and was asked about his favourite meal. Haaland picked kebabs and admitted: "I absolutely love it, I have to say. It's one of the best things, but I can never eat it. Sometimes I sit at home and I'm like: 'Oh, that would be so good'. But then I go to the fridge and make something else."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has credited his diet of heart and liver for his magnificent start to life at City, which has seen him score 15 Premier League goals and five in the Champions League. "I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important," he said. "People say meat is bad for you, but which? The meat you get at McDonald's? Or the local cow eating grass right over there? I eat the heart and the liver."

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The Norway international will be out to improve his incredible goal record on Sunday when City visit Liverpool in a headline clash in the Premier League.