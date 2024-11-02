This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Liverpool vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news

Liverpool will take on Brighton in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds are second and only a point behind league leaders Manchester City after nine rounds. They are on an incredible run of 10 games and have managed to win nine of those.

Brighton are sixth in the standings with 16 points. They have only won two out of their last six matches and will be hoping to pull off an upset away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomNA
United StatesPeacock Premium
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2
Republic of IrelandNA
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
France Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot
Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, FinlandViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport, DStv

In the UK, the Premier League match between Brighton and Liverpool will not be broadcast live on TV.

In the U.S, the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Watch the game in the USA on Peacock Premium
Sign up

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Liverpool vs Brighton kick-off time

Date:November 2, 2024
Kick-off time:3pm GMT / 11am ET
Venue:Anfield

The match will be played at Anfield on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm GMT and 11am ET.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Conor Bradley has returned from injury for the Reds, but Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, and Alisson Becker remain sidelined.

Arne Slot will be confident of keeping their strong run of performances going with another three points on Saturday.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kelleher, Jaros
Defenders:Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley
Midfielders:Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Morton
Forwards:Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo

Brighton team news

Brighton’s defensive setup is impacted by Lewis Dunk’s calf injury, sustained in the warm-up before the Wolves draw. That has made his availability for Saturday uncertain.

Similarly, Yankuba Minteh and Joao Pedro are doubtful, while Solly March, James Milner, Matt O'Riley, and Adam Webster are confirmed absentees.

Brighton possible XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Adingra, Hinshelwood, Baleba, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Verbruggen, Steele
Defenders:Lamptey, Julio, Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman
Midfielders:Gruda, Moder, Minteh, Baleba, Mitoma, Ayari, Wieffer, Hinshelwood
Forwards:Enciso, Rutter, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
31/10/24Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 3 LiverpoolLeague Cup
31/03/24Liverpool 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove AlbionPremier League
08/10/23Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 2 LiverpoolPremier League
29/01/23Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 1 LiverpoolFA Cup
14/01/23Brighton & Hove Albion 3 - 0 LiverpoolPremier League

