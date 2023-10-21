WATCH: Lionesses star Chloe Kelly sends Man City top of WSL with winner against Leicester

Chloe Kelly finished off a slick team move to send Manchester City to the top of the Women's Super League after a 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Kelly scores winner at Leicester

City go top of the WSL

Foxes unbeaten run over

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionesses star Kelly scored the only goal of the game to end Leciester's unbeaten start to the season at King Power Stadium on Saturday. The move began 30 yards from City's goal and a few passes later, Kelly collected Jill Roord's pass and fired low under goalkeeper Janina Leitzig in the 10th minute of the contest.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result means City go a point clear at the top of the table but Chelsea could go level on points with the leaders if they beat Brighton on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT? City travel to Arsenal on November 5 in their next WSL game.