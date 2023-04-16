WATCH: Lewis O'Brien wasting no time! D.C. United star scores 11 seconds into second half to earn his side victory over Montreal

- O'Brien scores 11 seconds into second half
- First MLS goal
- Helps DC United past Montreal
WHAT HAPPENED? Nottingham Forest loanee Lewis O'Brien netted his first-ever Major League Soccer goal as the Englishman turned in a rebounded shot from Mateusz Klich. The Pole let off a strike from the edge of the box which hit the post and came straight to O'Brien's feet, who managed to finish past a stranded Jonathan Sirois.
This is now the second-fastest goal ever scored in the second half in MLS history.
🏆 TOP STORY: Chelsea absolutely dominated by Brighton
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Are PSG on the way to a club record Ligue 1 title streak?
🚨 MUST READ: The ONLY man capable of stopping Haaland is Pep
THE BIGGER PICTURE: O'Brien's goal was enough for Wayne Rooney's DC United as they managed to hold on to the slender lead. This resulted in United's second win so far in the season as they look to make their way into the top half of the Supporters' Shield table.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!
WHAT NEXT? DC United travel to the Exploria Stadium to face off against Orlando City as they look to string together their first back-to-back victories of the season.