WATCH: Lewandowski scores outrageous backheel as Barcelona beat Real Valladolid

- Backheel goal seals double for Lewandowski
- Polish striker making second home league appearance
- Barcelona score seven goals in last two games
WHAT HAPPENED? Robert Lewandowski has endured himself to the Barcelona faithful just three games into the La Liga season. The Polish striker scored his first goals at Camp Nou in the league, with an outrageous backheel to round off a fine performance against Valladolid.
Robert Lewandowski already looks unstoppable for Barcelona! 🔥— Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 28, 2022
A beautiful reverse assist from Dembele and Barca's new No. 9 sees his backheel nestle in the corner with the help of a deflection 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/txTXGrGH84
BACKHEEL GOAL LEWANDOWSKI WOW 😱 pic.twitter.com/YVFXFfoi8F— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 28, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski moved from Bayern Munich for €50 million (£42m/$51m) earlier this summer and has already proved a hit at the Camp Nou. The striker now has four goals in the league as Barcelona look to compete with Real Madrid for the title.