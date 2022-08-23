WATCH: 'Let the GOAT be the GOAT' - Stormzy defends Ronaldo after Man Utd star is benched for Liverpool win

Stormzy urged the media to let Cristiano Ronaldo be after the striker was dropped for Manchester United's stunning victory over rivals Liverpool

Ronaldo benched for Liverpool victory

Stormzy defends five-time Ballon d'Or winner

Uncertainty over striker's future remains

WHAT HAPPENED? Stormzy was visibly excited while being interviewed by Sky Sports after Man Utd's 2-1 win over Liverpool. The rapper went on to say we need to "let the man [Ronaldo] be great," despite rumours linking the Portuguese legend with a move away from Old Trafford. Stormzy added: "As much as there's been a bit of a fuss, that's a GOAT. You've got to let the GOATs be the GOATs."





THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik Ten Hag registered his first Premier League win as Manchester United boss, defeating Liverpool at an electric Old Trafford. The Dutchman made a few big selection calls, leaving captain Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, with the latter making a five-minute cameo as a substitute. Ronaldo has been pushing for a transfer all summer but has yet to find a willing suitor.