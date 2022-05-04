Watch: Laporte slaps Modric as Real Madrid v Man City Champions League semi final second leg boils over early
Daniel Edwards
Getty
Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City enjoyed a predictably furious start as Luka Modric and Aymeric Laporte went toe to toe in the opening minutes.
The two players clashed with less than 10 minutes on the clock, with Laporte appearing to slap his adversary before flying to the ground in a melee.
Referee Daniele Orsato issued both men with yellow cards to set the tone for a tense evening at Santiago Bernabeu following last week's thrilling 4-3 first-leg win for City.
Editors' Picks
- Dennis, Troost-Ekong, Kalu and Okoye: How can Watford’s Nigerian contingent recover?
- Vinicius’ redemption: Real Madrid’s Brazilian star finally fulfilling potential
- Liverpool’s Salah and Mane leave Wenger in awe after Villarreal comeback win
- What a signing! Game-changer Diaz leads Liverpool to yet another Champions League final
Watch Laporte and Modric lock horns early on
Further reading