WATCH: Kylian Mbappe doubles France's lead over Netherlands with a stunning finesse strike from outside the box!

Peter McVitie
Kylian Mbappe Antoine Griezmann Netherlands France 13102023Getty
K. MbappéFranceNetherlands vs FranceNetherlandsUEFA European Championship Qualifiers

Kylian Mbappe sent a gorgeous curling effort beyond Bart Verbruggen to give France a 2-0 lead against Netherlands on Friday.

  • Mbappe scored France's first
  • Doubled lead in second half
  • A win sends Les Bleus through

WHAT HAPPENED? The French striker sent the ball curling into the net with a perfect strike from outside the box. The goal came early in the second half and doubled Les Bleus lead after Mbappe had opened the scoring early on.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A win for France will see them secure a place at Euro 2024 in Germany.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? After Friday's match, Mbappe and his co-stars will take on Scotland in a friendly on October 17.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks