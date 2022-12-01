WATCH: Khazri dances past France defenders to score Tunisia's only goal at World Cup

Wahbi Khazri scored the lone goal as Tunisia ended their World Cup campaign with victory against defending champions France.

Tunisia won their final group game against France

Khazri scored their only goal in Qatar

France and Australia advanced from Group D

WHAT HAPPENED: Khazri got his first start at the World Cup in a crucial game against defending champions France.

Tunisia were targeting a win hoping the other match in Group D between Australia and Denmark ended in a draw for them to advance.

In the 58th minute, the 31-year-old forward received a pass from influential player Aissa Laidouni. Khazri then managed to get past a forest of French players before beating Steve Mandanda in goal.

However, the goal was not enough as Australia defeated Denmark by a solitary goal courtesy of Riley McGree to join group winners France in the Round of 16.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Khazri has been directly involved in each of Tunisia’s last five goals at the World Cup, scoring three and assisting two. Indeed, he is both Tunisia’s top scorer (3) and assister (2) in their World Cup history.

AND WHAT IS MORE: So far, Senegal are the only African team to have sealed their place in the Round of 16 and are scheduled to play England on Sunday.

Morocco might join the Lions of Teranga with a favourable result against Canada, the same as Ghana who play Uruguay. Cameroon are scheduled to face Brazil where they have a much more difficult task to progress.

WHAT NEXT: Tunisia will now fly back home and rest, before starting preparations for their next assignment which comes in March, against Libya in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.