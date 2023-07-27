WATCH: Karim Benzema scores stunning goal to fire Al-Ittihad to victory on his debut

- Ittihad beat ES Tunis 2-1
- Benzema scored superb goal
- Also laid on an assist
WHAT HAPPENED? Benzema scored a genuinely superb goal against Tunis as the Saudi Arabian club won their first game of the tournament. With the score at 1-1 - and with the former Real Madrid star having already laid on an assist - Benzema took aim from the edge of the box and bent the ball into the top corner.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema was one of the first star players to head to Al-Ittihad, who have also signed N'Golo Kante and Jota this summer. The club have won the Arab Club Championship once, in 2004-05, and will hope to win a second this season.
WHAT NEXT? Al-Ittihad play their second fixture of the tournament against Tunisian side CS Sfaxien on Sunday.