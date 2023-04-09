WATCH: Jurgen Klopp hilariously CELEBRATED Mohamed Salah penalty for Liverpool vs Arsenal - before realising he'd missed

Jurgen Klopp chose not to watch Mohamed Salah’s penalty against Arsenal, leaving the Liverpool boss celebrating an effort that went wide.

Egyptian scored in the first-half

Then failed from the spot

Dramatic game ended all square

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds were handed a glorious opportunity to pull level against the Gunners during the second-half of a thrilling Premier League contest at Anfield. Salah had already offered them a route back into the game following early efforts from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, before Liverpool were awarded a penalty when Rob Holding fouled Diogo Jota in the box.

However, the Egyptian superstar was – having also missed his last spot-kick against Bournemouth – to fluff his lines again, as he rolled past the post from 12 yards. Klopp thought his star frontman was guaranteed to hit the net, but his mood was to alter dramatically in the space of a few seconds.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah’s miss did not end up costing Liverpool too dearly, as Roberto Firmino snatched a late leveller from the Reds – who could have gone on to claim all three points as Salah and Ibrahima Konate were denied by a couple of stunning stops from Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen whether Salah will remain on penalty duty, with Liverpool set to take a week off before facing Leeds United at Elland Road on April 17.