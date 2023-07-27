WATCH: Joselu beats Andre Onana with outrageous overhead kick to seal Real Madrid's win over Man Utd

Real Madrid striker Joselu stole the spotlight with an outrageous overhead kick that sealed a 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

Real Madrid beat Manchester United 2-0

Joselu scored an acrobatic scissor kick

Doubled the advantage in the final minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? Los Blancos took just six minutes to get their noses in front courtesy of a Jude Bellingham strike in their second pre-season game at the NRG Stadium in Houston against Erik ten Hag's troops. Although United dictated proceedings for large spells in the match, individual brilliance and clinical finishing saw Madrid get the better of the Premier League side. And talking about individual brilliance, Joselu's 89th-minute strike was a spectacular example.

The new signing peeled off Brandon Williams at the back post and met an inch-perfect cross from Lucas Vasquez with an acrobatic over-head kick. Andre Onana stood rooted to the ground as the ball flew into the back of the net as the effort drew applause from some of the United fans in the gallery as well.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema having departed Santiago Bernabeu for Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid signed Joselu on a one-year loan deal from Espanyol which includes a purchase option at the end of the stint. The striker had previously played for Real Madrid Castilla and also scored in both of his only competitive appearances for the senior team before joining Hoffenheim in 2012.

WHAT NEXT? After clinching two wins in two, Real Madrid will be back in action against Barcelona on Saturday in their third pre-season friendly.