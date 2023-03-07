WATCH: Jose Mourinho's ice-cold non-reaction to Roma's winner against Juventus

Jose Mourinho is famed for his passionate celebrations on the touchline, but he barely reacted to Roma’s winning goal against Juventus in Serie A.

WHAT HAPPENED? The charismatic Portuguese was readying a substitution in the 53rd minute of a meeting with the Bianconeri at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, with England international striker Tammy Abraham about to be introduced. As Mourinho was piecing together those plans with his coaching team, Gianluca Mancini crashed home a stunning strike from 20 yards out – leading Abraham to wheel away in celebration as his manager began to tinker with his tactical blueprint.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Roma were able to see the game out against Juve, with a welcome win lifting them up to fourth in the Serie A standings and into the Champions League qualification spots.

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho has been making more headlines for his antics in the dugout this season, with another suspension hanging over him following his latest red card, but he remained ice cool after seeing Mancini fire the Giallorossi in front against Juventus.