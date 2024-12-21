This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
Portman Road
team-logo
Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
GOAL

How to watch today's Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueNewcastleIpswich vs NewcastleIpswich

How to watch the Premier League match between Ipswich and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich will welcome Newcastle to Portman Road for a Premier League clash on Saturday.

These two teams are winless in their last four league fixtures and need points desperately to climb up from where they are in the standings. Newcastle are 12th with 23 points whereas Ipswich are further down in 18th, with only 12 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ipswich vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomN/A
United StatesPeacock
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
FrancemyCANAL, Canal+ Live 3
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar
SpainDAZN, Moviestar
Saudi ArabiabeIN Sports
Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Sweden, DenmarkViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport, DStv, Showmax

In the UK, the Premier League match between Newcastle and Ipswich will not be broadcast live on TV or through streaming services, due to the traditional 3 pm blackout.

In the United States (US), this match will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock.

Watch on Peacock
Streaming on Peacock

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Ipswich vs Newcastle kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Portman Road

The match will be played at Portman Road on Saturday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT / 3 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Ipswich vs Newcastle Probable lineups

IpswichHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestNEW
1
A. Muric
3
L. Davis
15
C. Burgess
2
H. Clarke
26
D. O'Shea
47
J. Clarke
20
O. Hutchinson
12
J. Cajuste
10
C. Chaplin
5
S. Morsy
23
S. Szmodics
1
M. Dubravka
20
L. Hall
21
V. Livramento
33
D. Burn
5
F. Schaer
28
J. Willock
8
S. Tonali
39
B. Guimaraes
23
J. Murphy
10
A. Gordon
14
A. Isak

4-3-3

NEWAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Kieran McKenna

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Eddie Howe

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Ipswich team news

Ipswich will be without striker Liam Delap on Saturday against Newcastle after he received his fifth yellow card of the season during last weekend’s victory over Wolves.

George Hirst is sidelined with a knee injury, while Axel Tuanzebe and Chiedozie Ogbene also remain unavailable.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle are also missing a key player due to suspension, as Joelinton will sit out after accumulating five bookings this term.

While Sven Botman is edging closer to a return, he won't feature this weekend. Callum Wilson is expected to be out until February, and defenders Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth are both set to remain sidelined until the New Year.

Form

IPS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

IPS

Last 5 matches

NEW

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement