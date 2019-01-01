WATCH: Innovation Champions - City overtake Arsenal as the Premier League's slickest team

Pep Guardiola's team now dominate the stylistic territory once owned by the Gunners, as highlighted by a new analysis series presented by Nissan

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Few Premier League fixtures have seen a reversal in dynamic quite like this one over the last decade.

From the 'Invincibles' through to the peak Wenger-ball teams of the late 2000s, Arsenal dominated the matter of style, entertainment and footballing beauty in England's top flight. At the same time, City were still searching for a defined on-pitch identity.

Fast-forward 10 years, though, and these teams have effectively traded places.

Innovation Champions: Ep 1 The New Pass Masters - Manchester City v Arsenal Manchester City are football's new pass masters. The Nissan Football Lab analyse how and why ahead of today's game. 🥇📊 #InnovateYourGame 🧠⚽ Posted by Goal.com on Sunday, 3 February 2019

Pep Guardiola's men are now the league's stylists, intricately passing their way through defences with a team full of technicians and playmakers.

City's record-breaking team of last season set astronomical figures for successful passes per game, smashing the tally set by Arsenal's 'Invincibles'.

Key creators like Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane have also stormed past Arsenal legends in assist rate - a category once dominated by the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Dennis Bergkamp and Mesut Ozil.

Will Sunday's clash at the Etihad Stadium serve as the latest illustration of how the dynamic of this fixture has reversed?

Watch the video above for the statistics and full breakdown.

