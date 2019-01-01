WATCH: Innovation Champions - Barcelona's variety of playmakers ready to get creative in UEFA Champions League

In Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic and Lionel Messi, Barcelona have the stars who can cut open any opponent

are in the driving seat to reach the UEFA semi-final having come away from Old Trafford with a crucial 1-0 victory.

But they will need their prized playmakers, who can be found in all areas of the pitch, to work their magic and ensure safe passage into the final four.

Defender Jordi Alba's reputation as one of the world's best attacking full-backs has certainly been enhanced this season; the Spaniard has been involved in 504 open play sequences in the UCL, more than any other player.

Meanwhile, midfielder Ivan Rakitic ranks fourth in the UCL for sequences ending in a shot (64), while the mercurial Lionel Messi has been involved in chances worth 9.6 Expected Goals this season.

