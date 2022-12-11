WATCH: How Oliseh predicted Morocco's 'beautiful bombshell' at Qatar World Cup four years ago

Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh has revealed how he predicted Morocco’s historic run to the World Cup semi-finals four years ago.

Nigeria legend revealed the confidence he had in Morocco in 2018

Oliseh felt the North Africans could make history with proper investment

Atlas Lions have been the surprise team at the 2022 World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 to become the first African nation to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals and Oliseh shared an interview he did with a Malaysian network four years ago, when he believed in the "beautiful bombshell" that has struck the world.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “If the Moroccan team have the same facilities these Japanese have to prepare for the World Cup, Morocco will get to the semi-finals,” Oliseh said during the TV interview in 2018.

“If they had the same financial investment that they [Japan] put into this team, Morocco would get to the semifinals. If they have the same quality of organisation, and preparations, years before the World Cup that they [Japan] have, sponsorship that they have, they will get to the semi-finals.

“Those are the things that are keeping the African teams down. Because when you talk of individual talent, physicality, athleticism, African teams have it.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco have been the revelation of the World Cup, finishing top in a Group F that had Croatia, and Belgium, second and third in the 2018 World Cup respectively, as well as Canada.

They held Croatia to a goalless draw before recording respective 2-0 and 2-1 victories against Belgium and Canada to record seven points in what was christened the ‘Group of Death.’

Walid Regragui’s side then eliminated Spain on post-match penalties in the Round of 16 before defeating Portugal in the last eight on Saturday, to achieve the historic feat.

The North Africans have been lauded for their good organisation and investment in proper football infrastructure such as their national football academy which has been discovering and nurturing talent, contributing to their success, unlike other African nations that have employed a more scattergun approach.

WHAT’S NEXT? Morocco will face holders France in the semi-final on Wednesday, seeking to continue their historic run.