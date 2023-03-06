Jonas Eidevall, manager of Arsenal’s women’s team, is hoping that adidas can sort him out with a new coat after gifting his to a loyal supporter.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Swede found himself braving the elements following a 3-1 victory over Chelsea that secured Conti Cup glory for the Gunners, after he passed his jacket to a passionate member of the club’s fan base. Eidevall was happy to part with his attire after overseeing a memorable trophy triumph, but admits that he will now be relying on kit manufacturers adidas to ensure that he is not left shivering on the sidelines in upcoming fixtures.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eidevall told Arsenal Media after sharing a notable victory with Arsenal supporters: "That’s why I gave away my coat after the game. After Sunday’s match, there was a guy who was so optimistic, and he said ‘I believe in you guys, you’re going to win’. I said, ‘people like you are what make this football club great.

"Your optimism gives me energy, and I can give that back to the team and it can help our performance. So, you come here and do the same thing next Sunday and we win, you’ll get my coat’. I’m very happy for him, very happy for us and now I just need to sort out a new coat. So please help, adidas! Give me a new coat so I won’t be freezing on the sideline on Wednesday!"

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal, who sit fourth in the Women’s Super League at present, will be back in action on Wednesday when playing host to Liverpool – with Eidevall hoping to be wrapped up against the cold in that contest.