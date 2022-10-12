WATCH: Guardiola reveals simple reason why Man City haven't won Champions League yet

- UCL only trophy Man City haven't won
- Pep believes reason is Real Madrid
- Man City were dumped out by Real last season
WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish boss has blamed long-time rivals Real Madrid for his team's failure to win the grandest prize in European football.
@viaplaysportdk
Pep Guardiola havde et helt klart svar til vores reporter 😎😎 Se med fra kl. 17.30 på Viaplay og TV3+ #championsleague #fckmci #viaplaydk♬ original sound - Viaplaysportdk - Viaplaysportdk
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola has come the closest of any City manager to lifting the trophy, reaching the final against Chelsea in 2021 only to be beaten by Thomas Tuchel's side. Last season looked like a golden opportunity to break their duck, but an amazing five minutes from Real Madrid saw City dumped out in the semi-finals.