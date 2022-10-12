WATCH: Guardiola reveals simple reason why Man City haven't won Champions League yet

Manchester City have only failed to win the Champions League, and Pep Guardiola has revealed the reason they have found it so hard.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish boss has blamed long-time rivals Real Madrid for his team's failure to win the grandest prize in European football.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola has come the closest of any City manager to lifting the trophy, reaching the final against Chelsea in 2021 only to be beaten by Thomas Tuchel's side. Last season looked like a golden opportunity to break their duck, but an amazing five minutes from Real Madrid saw City dumped out in the semi-finals.