WATCH: Giroud breaks Henry record with 52nd goal for France in World Cup clash with Poland

Chris Burton
18:54 EAT 04/12/2022
Olivier Giroud France Poland 2022 World Cup
Olivier Giroud has become France’s all-time leading goalscorer, with a 52nd effort for his country seeing him pass the legendary Thierry Henry.
  • Veteran frontman re-writes history books
  • Pulls clear of 1998 World Cup winner
  • Landmark effort recorded vs Poland

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran frontman pulled level with 1998 world champion Henry when bagging a brace against Australia in the group stage of Qatar 2022, but is now clear at the top of a notable chart after finding the target in a last-16 showdown with Poland. Giroud’s big moment arrived on the stroke of half-time, with the 36-year-old beating the offside trap to sweep home a smart left-footed finish.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Giroud has re-written the history books in his 117th appearance for France, having already become the oldest goalscorer in the nation’s history.

WHAT NEXT? Giroud famously failed to fire in a shot on target at the 2018 World Cup, as Les Bleus emerged victorious, but is now playing a leading role for Didier Deschamps’ side as they counter the injury-enforced absence of Karim Benzema.

