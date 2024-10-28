How to watch today's Germany Women vs Australia Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Germany and Australia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany will take on Australia in a friendly match at the MSV Arena on Monday.

The Germans have won four out of their last five fixtures and will be looking to keep their run going. Australia, on the other hand, have only managed one win in their last five games, and that was a 6-5 win over Zambia in the Summer Olympics.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Germany vs Australia online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom DFB Play United States Paramount+ Australia Paramount+ Germany ZDF Netherlands ViaPlay Netherlands

The game will be shown live in the United Kingdom (UK) on DFB Play. In the United States (US), it can be streamed live on Paramount+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Germany vs Australia kick-off time

Date: October 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 1.10 pm ET / 5.10 pm BST Venue: MSV Arena

The match will be played at the MSV Arena on Monday, with kick-off at 1.10 pm ET / 5.10 pm BST.

Team news & squads

Germany team news

VfL Wolfsburg's rising talent, Vivien Endemann, is set to rejoin the German women’s national team.

There have been late withdrawals by Eintracht Frankfurt forward Laura Freigang and FC Bayern München striker Lea Schüller.

Germany predicted XI: Berger, Doorsoun, Gwinn, Linder, Dallmann, Senß, Minge, Nüsken, Brand, Hoffmann, Bühl

Position Players Goalkeepers: Berger, Johanes, Winkler Defenders: Doorsoun, Kleinherne, Walter, Gwinn, Linder, Rauch Midfielders: Gräwe, Senß, Dallmann, Lohmann, Minge, Popp, Band, Nüsken, Däbritz Forwards: Anyomi, Bühl, Cerci, Endemann, Hoffmann

Australia team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Australia camp ahead of their friendly match against Germany.

They will be hoping to make use of their squad depth and pick up more wins amidst a lacklustre run of form.

Australia predicted XI: Arnold, Kennedy, Carpenter, Torpey, Hunt, Nevin, Yallop, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord, Fowler

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arnold, Mathyssen-Whyman, Lincoln Defenders: Nevin, Heatley, Polkinghorne, Catley, Torpey, Kennedy, Hunt, Carpenter, Grant Midfielders: Wheeler, van Egmond, Fowler, Yallop, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Galic, Hunter Forwards: Foord, Freier, Heyman

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/07/24 Germany 3 - 0 Australia Olympics 10/04/21 Germany 5 - 2 Australia Friendly 07/08/16 Germany 2 - 2 Australia Olympics 28/10/10 Germany 2 - 1 Australia Friendly 13/09/00 Australia 0 - 3 Germany Olympics

