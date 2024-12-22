How to watch today's Fulham vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fulham will welcome Southampton to Craven Cottage for a Premier League clash on Sunday.

Former Roma boss Ivan Juric has taken the head coach's seat at Southampton and will be hoping his new team can pick up points this weekend. They are rock bottom in the standings, with one win so far this season.

Fulham are eighth in the standings and their main concern will be the lack of wins recently. They have drawn three of their last four outings.

How to watch Fulham vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Southampton and Fulham will be broadcast live on TV or through Sky Sports.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Fulham vs Southampton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

The match will be played at Craven Cottage on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

On the Fulham side, Andreas Pereira is ruled out due to a suspension after accumulating yellow cards. However, Calvin Bassey and Tom Cairney return from their bans, and Joachim Andersen is expected to be fit for the match.

Kenny Tete, Reiss Nelson and Harrison Reed are on Fulham's injury list.

Southampton team news

Jack Stephens remains unavailable as he serves the final game of a four-match suspension.

Southampton will be without Will Smallbone, Gavin Bazunu, and Ross Stewart, all of whom are confirmed absentees.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

