WATCH: The worst of all time? Federico Gatti scores remarkable no-look own goal in shock Juventus defeat

Juventus defender Federico Gatti scored an amazing own goal in a 4-2 loss to Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium.

Juventus lose 4-2 against Sassuolo

Gatti scores stunning own-goal

Juventus fourth in Serie A

WHAT HAPPENED? As Juventus looked to score a late equaliser while losing 3-2 away to Sassuolo, Gatti had a moment of brain fade as he scored a no-look own goal. Wojciech Szczesny made a bad pass that the Italian centre-back intercepted, but Szczesny was moving back between the sticks and was unable to recover the ball.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juventus players, in particular Dusan Vlahovic, made an effort to uplift Gatti after the game. The Serbian hugged the defender and walked off the field with him. Juventus are now fourth in the table with 10 points from five games. If Inter manage to win their game against Empoli on Sunday, the Old Lady will fall five points behind the Nerrazzuri.

WHAT NEXT? Juventus will next be in action against Lecce on Tuesday.