Where can we watch the UEFA Europa League final in Southeast Asia?
The 2018-19 season of the UEFA Europa League is all set to culminate with Arsenal and Chelsea gearing up for a high-voltage final.
The all English clash, set to unfold on May 30, will be LIVE streamed in select countries and Goal tells you how to watch it for free from this region.
Fixtures
|Team
|Team
|Leg 2
|Time
|Chelsea
|v
|Arsenal
|May 30
|2:00 am (TH/KH/LA) and 3.00 am (PH)
Watching the UEFA Champions League final in South East Asia
DAZN , as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be LIVE streaming the final to its users in select countries.
Watch the final on DAZN's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages - in Laos, Cambodia, Philippines and Thailand. Goal will also embed one of the streams on its site for viewers from the above mentioned countries.
Here's how you can watch the match in SouthEast Asia:
Chelsea v Arsenal
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
|Cambodia
|Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
|Laos
|Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
|Philippines
|Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
Arsenal have much riding on the all English clash, given that they can seal a berth in the Champions League next season if they manage to defeat Chelsea. The Blues, on the other hand, have alerady qualified for the same and will be looking to add a European trophy to cap the season.
Arsenal come into the summit clash, having defeated the likes of Napoli and Valencia in the quarter-finals while Chelsea got the better of Slavia Praha and Eintracht Frankfurt. Maurizio Sarri's side did have to rely on the lottery of the penalty shootouts to see off the German team in the semifinals.
It is worth noting that Chelsea are unbeaten throughout the tournament as they gun for the title they last won in 2013. Arsenal are looking for their first ever Europa trophy but will rely on the expertise of Unai Emery who has won the tournament three times with Sevilla in the past.