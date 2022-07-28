Watch: Dortmund II keeper Unbehaun concedes bizarre goal after throwing ball to Wiesbaden striker

The German shot-stopper endured a humiliating moment in BVB's first 3.Liga outing of the new season

Borussia Dortmund II goalkeeper Luca Unbehaun conceded a bizarre goal in a clash with Wehen Wiesbaden after throwing the ball out to opposition striker Gustaf Nilsson. The two teams opened their respective 3.Liga campaigns with a 1-1 draw at the BRITA Arena on Monday.

Dortmund had Rodney Elongo-Yombo to thank for scoring a 77th minute equaliser after Unbehaun gifted the hosts the opening goal of the game shortly after the interval.

Watch: Dortmud keeper Unbehaun's bizarre gaff

Unbehaun gathered an overhit long-ball deep in his own penalty area in the 56th minute, but then threw the ball out in front of him because he apparently thought he had heard the referee whistle for a free-kick.

Nilsson briefly turned around to check that the ball was in play before prodding it onto his right foot and firing low into the bottom corner of the net, and the referee allowed the goal to stand - much to Unbehaun's dismay.

What did the Dortmund II manager say about Unbehaun's mistake?

Dortmund II head coach Christian Preusser was baffled by Unbehaun's error, which he believes would have gone down in history had they not ended up salvaging a draw from the contest.

"I have to talk to him about what he heard. All the better that we didn't lose the game. Otherwise that would have been a classic," he said.

Meanwhile, Wiesbaden's goalscorer Nilsson admitted that he was "lucky" to score after initially complaining that he was fouled while chasing the loose ball.

"It was crazy," he said. "I actually complained to the referee because my opponent was holding me. When everyone was screaming: Go, go, go - then I scored the goal... I was actually mad at the referee.

"That was crazy. Then I I realized the situation. I was a little lucky."