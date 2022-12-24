WATCH: Di Maria gets huge World Cup tattoo to celebrate Argentina triumph at Qatar 2022

Fresh from helping Argentina to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022, Angel Di Maria has got himself a huge tattoo to commemorate that achievement.

Juve forward claimed World Cup

Scored against France in final

Now boasts more body art

WHAT HAPPENED? The 34-year-old Juventus forward was among the goals for his country in a thrilling showdown with France in the Middle East that saw the Albiceleste claim a first World Cup crown since 1986. Di Maria now boasts a permanent reminder of those exploits, with the former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain star getting a giant World Cup trophy inked onto his right thigh.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Di Maria netted Argentina’s second goal of the game against France, with his smart finish putting them 2-0 up by half-time. Les Bleus came roaring back through hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe, but the Albiceleste held their nerve in a penalty shootout to claim the prestigious prize.

WHAT NEXT ? Di Maria has, like fellow countryman Lionel Messi, vowed to prolong his international playing career on the back of a memorable World Cup triumph, with the veteran winger ready to add to his collection of 129 caps.