WATCH: David de Gea costs Man Utd AGAIN! Error-prone 'keeper fumbles tame Said Benrahma shot into the net to gift West Ham the lead

A David de Gea blunder allowed West Ham to take the lead against Manchester United as Said Benrahma's long range shot managed to slip into the net.

De Gea beaten by Benrahma shot

Allowed West Ham to go 1-0 up

United losing grip on fourth place

WHAT HAPPENED? Benrahma charged towards the United goal and unleashed an effort from outside the box. De Gea dived low to stop it and got a touch to the ball, but it somehow slipped beyond him and into the net, making it 1-0 after 27 minutes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea's error comes in a milestone appearance for the Spain international, who has now featured 540 times for United, more than any goalkeeper in the club's history. It is just the latest mistake from the 32-year-old, however, as it comes in the wake of his horrific performance against Sevilla, which saw United crash out of the Europa League. Even that game was followed by a shaky display in the previous round against Real Betis.

However, it has not all been bad for the shot-stopper, as he put in a solid performance against Brighton in United's FA Cup semi-final victory. Meanwhile, it has been reported that he is set to agree a contract extension with the Red Devils, with his current deal set to expire this year.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? De Gea will have to avoid any further mistakes and hope his side can get back into the game as they look to hold onto fourth place in the Premier League. United were just one point clear of Liverpool heading into the game as the battle for a spot in the Champions League heats up.