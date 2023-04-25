WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo smashes crossbar with golden chance from eight yards out as Al-Nassr crash out of King Cup of Champions

Cristiano Ronaldo wasted a golden chance as Al-Nassr crashed out of the King Cup of Champions against Al-Wehda, hitting the bar from eight yards out.

Al-Nassr went down 1-0 to Al-Wehda

Knocked out of King Cup of Champions

Ronaldo squandered a golden opportunity

WHAT HAPPENED? It was the end of the road for Al-Nassr in the cup competition as Jean-David Beauguel's acrobatic strike in the 23rd minute proved to be the difference between the two sides on Monday evening at the KSU Stadium. Ronaldo had several opportunities to score but could not make the most of them. The best one came in the 82nd minute when Abdulrahman Ghareeb drilled in a low cross from the left into the box, but the 38-year-old smashed the upright from close range after failing to keep his shot down.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has now failed to score in his last three outings for Al-Nassr, which included a derby loss to archrivals Al-Hilal and a draw to 12th-placed Al-Feiha. This barren run has cost them the top spot in the Saudi Pro League as they now find themselves in the second spot, three points behind Al-Ittihad having played a game more.

0901d69feb51" target="_blank">MUST READ: Are Barca really Messi's only European option?

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The striker cut a frustrated figure on the pitch after the defeat to Al-Wehda and will be desperate to return to winning ways when Al-Nassr host Al-Raed on Friday in the Saudi Pro League.