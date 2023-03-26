WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo is FAR from finished! CR7 produces ice-cool finish for Portugal in first-half demolition of Luxembourg

Cristiano Ronaldo tucked home an ice-cool finish as Portugal ran rampant against Luxembourg in Sunday's European Championship qualifying match.

Ronaldo latched on to Bruno Fernandes pass

Slotted home his team's fourth goal

Was attacker's second goal of the game

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal icon, who became the most capped player in men's football history in the Seleccao's last outing against Liechtenstein, latched on to a pass from Bruno Fernandes and put a cool finish past goalkeeper Anthony Moris to make it 4-0 to Roberto Martinez's team before the half-time whistle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal was Ronaldo's second of the game, as he opened the scoring early on when Nuno Mendes' header landed perfectly for him to nudge home from close range. The 38-year-old now has 124 goals from 199 appearances for Portugal.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? After the international match in Luxembourg, Ronaldo will return to Saudi Arabia to continue the season with his new side Al-Nassr, before returning to Euro 2024 qualifying action with Portugal in June when they take on Bosnia-Herzegovina.