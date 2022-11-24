WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first to score in five World Cups with penalty against Ghana
- Ronaldo opened the scoring against Ghana
- Became first to score in five WCs
- Record comes in turbulent week
WHAT HAPPENED? He's back with a bang. Ronaldo returned to the starting line up to captain Portugal against Ghana, before putting his side ahead from the spot in the second half with a record-breaking strike. He became the first player to score in five World Cups in what was his eighth goal across those tournaments, as Portugal defeated Ghana 3-2.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟓 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩𝐬!— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 24, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo setting more records 👏#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/sEk69kUNP9
The entire stadium hit SIUUUUU at the same time 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/T4nG6LQyST— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana's rapid response through Andre Ayew was soon cancelled out by quick-fire strikes from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao, before Osman Bukari pulled one back for the Black Stars. Ronaldo's record-breaking goal comes in a turbulent week for the Portugal captain, which saw him first dumped by Manchester United before being slapped with a fine and ban by the FA for an altercation with a fan back in April.
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Ronaldo and Portugal will first hope to see out their opening day win, before they take on Uruguay in their next Group H fixture on Monday.
