WATCH: CR7 turns provider! Cristiano Ronaldo produces beautiful assist from his own half to put Al-Nassr ahead against Al-Taawoun

Hal Fish
|
Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr first assist 2022-23SPL & Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo produced an incredible assist from inside his own half to give Al-Nassr the lead against Al-Taawoun on Friday.

  • Arrived this winter after Man United exit
  • Has already delivered goals
  • Now showing more quality with great assist

WHAT HAPPENED? Playing in the Saudi Pro League, the 37-year-old received the ball inside his own half before sweeping a brilliant pass in behind the defence to his teammate. Abdulrahman Ghareeb finished calmly to give Al-Nassr a 17th-minute lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ronaldo has already scored five goals in four games before this latest appearance – including a four-goal haul in his last outing – this was his first-ever assist for his new side.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? After this match, Al-Nassr will travel away to Damak on 25 February for their next Saudi Pro League fixture.