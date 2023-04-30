WATCH: Christian Benteke scores audacious bicycle kick as Wayne Rooney's D.C. United secure third straight win

On Saturday evening, Christian Benteke rolled back the years yet again with a superlative bicycle kick to double DC United's lead over Charlotte.

Benteke scores an outrageous volley

Striker's fifth MLS goal

DC United go on to win 3-0

WHAT HAPPENED? Just a week after scoring a top-notch volley against Orlando City, Benteke is the gossip around town yet again, thanks to his outrageous bicycle kick in the 74th minute at home to Charlotte FC. The Belgian managed to be first to a poor clearance from Charlotte's Harrison Afful and produced a classic bicycle which would make his manager, Wayne Rooney, a happy man.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Christian has actually scored a few," Rooney said about the striker's spectacular goal. "He scored one against me at Old Trafford against Manchester United."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: DC United struggled through the start of the season with two wins and 13 goals conceded from eight games. However, Rooney's side have finally starting hit their stride, having won four games in a row.

WHAT NEXT? DC United will next face off against FC Cincinnati at home in hopes of making it five wins in a row.