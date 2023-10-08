WATCH: What a hit from Chloe Kelly! Lionesses star nets long-range stunner to open the scoring for Man City against Chelsea in key WSL clash

Lionesses star Chloe Kelly opened the scoring from range for Manchester City in their Women's Super League clash with Chelsea.

City start strong against Chelsea

Kelly nets early stunner

Vital game in WSL title race

WHAT HAPPENED? City began strongly against the reigning WSL champions and got their reward in the seventh minute. Kelly created some space outside the box and let fly, with the ball zooming past Blues goalkeeper Zecira Musovic - albeit via a slight deflection off Jess Carter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The game is a vital one in the WSL title race. Chelsea are vying for their fifth-straight title and City are among the sides trying to stop them. Both teams won their opening fixture last week.

WHAT NEXT? The buzz from Kelly's fine goal was soon lessened by City skipper Alex Greenwood being sent off for apparent 'time-wasting' just before half time.