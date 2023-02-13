WATCH: Chelsea have a diamond on their hands! Andrey Santos scores stunning header in Brazil U20s South American Championship final triumph

Chelsea appear to have a future superstar on their hands in Andrey Santos, with the youngster winning the U20 South American Championship for Brazil.

Teenager signed for Blues in January

Has won continental crown for his country

Waiting to discover what club future holds

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old midfielder completed a £13 million ($16m) transfer to Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window, with the hottest of prospects bidding farewell to Vasco da Gama in his homeland. It remains to be seen what Chelsea’s plans are for the youngster, but he has been catching the eye at international level. Santos grabbed a dramatic 84th-minute winner for Brazil as he produced a stunning header to help them edge out Uruguay in a continental final on Colombian soil, with a stoppage-time effort from Pedro subsequently sealing a 2-0 victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Santos’ goal was his sixth of the competition, making him the joint-leading scorer despite operating as a box-to-box midfielder.

WHAT NEXT? With confidence running high, the exciting teenager will be hoping that he does not have to wait long for an opportunity to prove his worth for Premier League heavyweights in west London – with there clearly plenty of potential for him to unlock at Chelsea.