Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League in Southeast Asia?
Comments()
Getty
The quarter-finals of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League is about to culminate.
The first leg fixtures are set to be begin. Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.
Fixtures
|Team
|Team
|Leg 1
|Time (TH / LA / CA)
|Tottenham
|v
|Man City
|April 10
|2:00 am
|Liverpool
|v
|Porto
|April 10
|2:00 am
|Ajax
|v
|Juventus
|April 11
|2:00 am
|Man United
|v
|Barcelona
|April 11
|2:00 am
Watching the UEFA Champions League play-offs in South East Asia
Goal, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League matches to its users in select countries. Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:
1) Tottenham vs Man City
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
2) Liverpool vs Porto
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
3) Ajax vs Juventus
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
4) Man United vs Barcelona
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here