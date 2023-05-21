WATCH: Champions again! Man City lift Premier League trophy for the fifth time in six seasons

- Another dominant campaign from Guardiola's side
- Title party thrown at the Etihad Stadium
- Potential treble remains on the cards
WHAT HAPPENED? The Citizens have been the dominant force in English football over recent years, with a domestic crown captured for the fifth time in the space of six glittering seasons – and for the third consecutive campaign. A title party was thrown at the Etihad Stadium during the club’s final home game – against Chelsea – with players, coaches and supporters revelling in another notable triumph for a club that continues to fend off challenges from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: City still have two more Premier League fixtures to take in this season, away at Brighton and Brentford, with it likely that they will once again surge beyond the 90-point mark. Working out how to stop their charge towards another success in 2023-24 is the poser facing ambitious rivals heading towards the summer transfer window.
WHAT NEXT? With another title in the bag, treble-chasing City are in a position to rest and rotate ahead of a FA Cup final derby date with neighbours Manchester United on June 3 and a Champions League showpiece with Inter a week later.