WATCH: Champion vibes only! World Cup absentee Ibrahimovic meets Djokovic after tennis star's ATP Finals triumph
- Swedish striker playing in Italy for AC Milan
- Saw Serbian star prevail in Turin event
- Both men considered to be all-time greats
WHAT HAPPENED? The enigmatic Swedish striker, who is playing his club football in Italy with Serie A title holders AC Milan, was in attendance to watch Serbian icon Djokovic see off Norwegian star Casper Ruud in straight sets at a season-ending event for the world’s best tennis players. Ibrahimovic, who is not taking part in the 2022 World Cup finals after Sweden failed to qualify, took in a brief conversation with Djokovic and posed for pictures after seeing a fellow all-time great add to his impressive trophy collection.
Champion vibes only 🏆 @Ibra_official 🤗 @DjokerNole #NittoATPFinals | @acmilan pic.twitter.com/PMsuwHVd6e— ATP Tour (@atptour) November 20, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ibrahimovic will be using a break in domestic action at Milan to work on his fitness, with the 41-year-old striker yet to see a single minute of competitive game time in the 2022-23 campaign.
WHAT NEXT? Ibrahimovic has been recovering from knee surgery, with the Rossoneri – who sit second in the Serie A table through 15 games this season – due to be back in action on January 4 against Salernitana, after first facing Arsenal, Liverpool and PSV in a series of friendly contests.
