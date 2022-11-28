WATCH: Cameroon defender Castelletto score first international goal

Jean-Charles Castelletto scored Cameroon's first goal at the 2022 Fifa World Cup and it was also his his first-ever strike for the Indomitable Lions.

Castelletto gave Cameroon the lead vs Serbia

He easily connected from close range

It was the defender's first-ever goal for Cameroon

WHAT HAPPENED? Nantes defender Castelletto opened the scoring for Cameroon in Monday's 3-3 draw with Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium. The centre-back's goal gave Cameroon a 1-0 lead before Serbia fought back to take a 3-1 lead.

The Indomitable Lions had to come from behind to secure a 3-3 draw, with the other goals coming from captain Vincent Aboubakar and striker Eric Choupo-Moting. But it was Castelletto who first brought life into this contest with his 29th-minute goal.

He profited from a flick by his teammate off a corner kick to tap in from close range while unmarked. It had to be the biggest stage - the World Cup finals - for Castelletto to open his international goal account.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Monday's draw ended Cameroon's eight-game losing streak at the World Cup finals, they are still winless in nine straight matches at the tournament. They last recorded a victory in 2002 at Korea/Japan when they edged Saudi Arabia 1-0.

Since reaching the quarter-finals in 1990, Cameroon teams that followed have been struggling at the global quadrennial tournament. It got worse in the 2010 and 2014 World Cup appearances where they lost all their group games in each edition. As a giant in African football, Cameroon's struggles at this tournament puts into perspective the state of the game on the continent.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAMEROON? The Indomitable Lions will be trying to avoid extending their World Cup winless run to 10 games when they meet Brazil on Friday in their final Group G game. It is a must-win for Cameroon but they will be facing the tournament favourites who are bidding to end a 20-year wait for the World Cup title.

On paper, it appears to be a mammoth task for Rigobert Song and his men to secure three points from the South Americans but they would be fighting to cause an upset at Lusail Iconic Stadium.